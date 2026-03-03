Oso Ighodaro News: Notches third double-double

Ighodaro produced 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Ighodaro has now secured three double-doubles since Feb. 10 and has shown that he can produce across the board. He set a new season high in rebounds Tuesday and posted his best scoring night since Jan. 2, when he put up 15 points against Sacramento. Ighodaro is averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last six games.