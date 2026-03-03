Oso Ighodaro News: Notches third double-double
Ighodaro produced 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.
Ighodaro has now secured three double-doubles since Feb. 10 and has shown that he can produce across the board. He set a new season high in rebounds Tuesday and posted his best scoring night since Jan. 2, when he put up 15 points against Sacramento. Ighodaro is averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oso Ighodaro See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming DaysYesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 724 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days64 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2025-26: In-Depth Analysis for Redraft Leagues204 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One232 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oso Ighodaro See More