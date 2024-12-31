Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Plays 17 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Ighodaro registered two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to Memphis.

Ighodaro saw a few extra minutes once again, due to the fact Jusuf Nurkic is dealing with a muti-game suspension. Despite playing a somewhat consistent role, Ighodaro has been unable to move the needle. He has scored double-digits only twice, averaging 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now