Oso Ighodaro News: Productive in G League debut

Ighodaro played 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Valley Suns' 122-115 win over Salt Lake City and compiled 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and a block.

Ighodaro had a productive outing in his G League debut as he led the team in rebounds en route to compiling a double-double. The rookie second-round pick could continue to spend time in the G League as he'd been relegated to a reserve role with Phoenix since Nick Richards made his debut on Jan. 18.