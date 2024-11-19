Oso Ighodaro News: Respectable line in starting role

Ighodaro had 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to Orlando.

Ighodaro has quickly turned into the best alternative at Kevin Durant's (calf) position after some strong performances from the bench. Royce O'Neale was expected to pick up most of the slack, but Phoenix's 2024 second-round pick has clearly outplayed him. Expect the Marquette product to log more starts over the next two weeks while Durant works his way back.