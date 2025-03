Ighodaro isn't starting Monday's game against the Bucks.

Ighodaro drew a spot start Friday against the Cavs and filled in well, grabbing 13 rebounds in 44 minutes, but he'll return to the bench Monday with Nick Richards back in action. Ighodaro is averaging 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in his last five games as a reserve.