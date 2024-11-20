Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Returns to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Ighodaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New York.

Ighodaro returns to the second unit with Royce O'Neale and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) entering the starting lineup. Ighodaro has flashed talent and athleticism en route to averaging 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across his last five games, so it'll be interesting to monitor his usage from this juncture onward.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now