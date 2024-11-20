Oso Ighodaro News: Returns to bench Wednesday

Ighodaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against New York.

Ighodaro returns to the second unit with Royce O'Neale and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) entering the starting lineup. Ighodaro has flashed talent and athleticism en route to averaging 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.2 minutes across his last five games, so it'll be interesting to monitor his usage from this juncture onward.