Oso Ighodaro News: Scoreless in start

Ighodaro recorded zero points (0-3 FG), nine rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ighodaro remained in the starting lineup after Mark Williams was once again ruled out due to a foot concern. However, the good news ends there, with Ighodaro failing to score despite playing 26 minutes. Phoenix was completely outplayed on both ends of the floor, a trend that is going to be hard to buck. If Williams is to miss further time, Ighodaro will certainly need to provide more, should the Suns have any hope against the rampaging Thunder.