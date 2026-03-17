Oso Ighodaro News: Season-best performance
Ighodaro closed with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ighodaro finally got things moving in the right direction, putting up easily his best performance since joining the starting unit. Despite the five-game week, Ighodaro's production had been highly disappointing prior to Tuesday, making him a tough hold in standard leagues. This effort should be enough to at least convince managers that the potential is there. While he might not be this good every night, the hope is that he can build off this performance, starting with Thursday's game against the Spurs.
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