Oso Ighodaro News: Starting Monday

Ighodaro will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Magic.

With Kevin Durant (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) out, Mason Plumlee and Ighodaro will shoulder the workload in the frontcourt. The rookie has carved out a significant role over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 6.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field across 19.8 minutes per game.