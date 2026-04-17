Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Starting sans Williams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ighodaro will start Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.

With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Ighodaro will get the starting nod in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over 24 regular-season starts, the big man averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
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