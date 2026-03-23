Oso Ighodaro News: Three rejections in win
Ighodaro notched six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.
The second-year center had gone five straight games without recording a block, but he made an impact at the rim Sunday as he tied his season high in rejections. Ighodaro has started 11 straight contests in place of Mark Williams (foot), averaging 8.8 points, 6.1 boards, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.1 minutes over that stretch while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor.
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