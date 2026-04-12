Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Will start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:25pm

Ighodaro will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Suns locked into the seventh seed and resting their starters, Ighodaro will start the regular-season finale. Across 23 starts this season, the second-year big man has averaged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 stocks in 27.5 minutes.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
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