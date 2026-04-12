Oso Ighodaro News: Will start Sunday
Ighodaro will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
With the Suns locked into the seventh seed and resting their starters, Ighodaro will start the regular-season finale. Across 23 starts this season, the second-year big man has averaged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 stocks in 27.5 minutes.
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