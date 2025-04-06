Oso Ighodaro News: Won't start Sunday

Ighodaro won't start in Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Ighodaro got the starting nod during Friday's loss to Boston, recording 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes. However, Nick Richards will return to the starting five after coming off the bench Friday, pushing Ighodaro to the second unit. Over his last five outings with the second unit, the rookie big man has averaged 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 20.6 minutes per game.