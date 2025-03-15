Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Leaves early with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:19am

Dieng has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf strain, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng suffered the injury early in the second quarter and finished the contest with zero points (0-1 FG), one foul and on other statistics in two minutes of court time. HIs absence likely won't have a major impact on Oklahoma City's rotation moving forward, as the team should get Chet Holmgren (rest) and potentially Aaron Wiggins (illness) back for their next game Sunday in Milwaukee.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
