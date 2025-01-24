Ousmane Dieng Injury: Misses game with illness

Dieng was ruled out ahead of Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Mavericks due to an illness.

Before sitting out Thursday, Dieng had appeared in each of Oklahoma City's previous four games, averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per contest. Even if Dieng shakes off the illness in time for the Thunder's next contest Sunday in Portland, he might fall out of the rotation if Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is cleared to return from a five-game absence.