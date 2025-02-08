Ousmane Dieng Injury: Not playing Saturday

Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng will end up missing both games of the Thunder's back-to-back set due to a right calf strain, and his next opportunity to see the floor will be Monday against the Pelicans. With Chet Holmgren (rest) also out, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams should be in line for an uptick in playing time Saturday.