Ousmane Dieng Injury: Out for postseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Dieng (calf) is out for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Dieng missed the final 15 games of the regular season due to a calf problem, and that same injury will keep him out at the start of the playoffs. He's not expected to have a big role even if he's upgraded to available in the future, so his fantasy upside will remain close to minimal even in a best-case scenario. His next chance to play will come in Game 2 of the series Tuesday.

