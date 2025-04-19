Ousmane Dieng Injury: Out for postseason opener

Dieng (calf) is out for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Dieng missed the final 15 games of the regular season due to a calf problem, and that same injury will keep him out at the start of the playoffs. He's not expected to have a big role even if he's upgraded to available in the future, so his fantasy upside will remain close to minimal even in a best-case scenario. His next chance to play will come in Game 2 of the series Tuesday.