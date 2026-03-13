Ousmane Dieng Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Dieng (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

An illness caused Dieng to depart during the first half of Thursday's loss to the Heat, when he played 14 minutes and finished with zero points. He's started in each of the Bucks' last six games, and if he's unable to play in Saturday's matinee, then Taurean Prince, AJ Green and Gary Trent would be the top candidates to enter the starting lineup.