Ousmane Dieng Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Published on March 1, 2025

Dieng (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Dieng didn't play Friday against the Hawks due to left wrist soreness, but his status for Sunday's matchup will be determined closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Regardless of whether he plays or not, Dieng's potential absence shouldn't affect the Thunder's rotation. He's averaging a mere 11.1 minutes per game across 30 bench appearances this season.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
