Ousmane Dieng Injury: Questionable with illness
Dieng (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Dieng is at risk of missing a third consecutive contest due to an illness. Either Ryan Rollins or AJ Green would start in the backcourt if Dieng isn't feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday, while Kyle Kuzma would also see a boost in streaming appeal in this scenario.
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