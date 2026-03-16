Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dieng (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dieng is at risk of missing a third consecutive contest due to an illness. Either Ryan Rollins or AJ Green would start in the backcourt if Dieng isn't feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday, while Kyle Kuzma would also see a boost in streaming appeal in this scenario.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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