Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right soleus strain, and his last chance to suit up before the All-Star break will come Thursday against the Timberwolves. With the 21-year-old sidelined, Aaron Wiggins could see a slight bump in minutes.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now