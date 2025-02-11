Ousmane Dieng Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right soleus strain, and his last chance to suit up before the All-Star break will come Thursday against the Timberwolves. With the 21-year-old sidelined, Aaron Wiggins could see a slight bump in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now