Ousmane Dieng Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Published on February 6, 2025

Dieng (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng won't be available off Oklahoma City's bench Friday due to a calf injury, and he's up against a short turnaround if he wants to play on the second part of the Thunder's back-to-back Saturday in Memphis. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams could see a slight bump in minutes against Toronto, although Dieng's absence likely won't affect the rotation very much.

