Ousmane Dieng Injury: Suffers finger fracture

Dieng sustained a small fracture in his right ring finger while playing for the Oklahoma City Blue on Nov. 22 and is expected to miss at least three weeks. Dieng's absence doesn't figure to have much of an impact on the Thunders' rotation as he's averaged just 9.6 minutes per game over his last 11 appearances.