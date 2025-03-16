Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Won't face Milwaukee on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 11:45am

Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng sustained the left calf strain during the second quarter of Saturday's win over Detroit and did not return. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Sixers. Kenrich Williams and Dillon Jones could see a bump in minutes due to Jalen Williams (hip) and Dieng being sidelined.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
