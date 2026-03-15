Ousmane Dieng Injury: Won't play Sunday

Dieng (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Dieng will end up missing both ends of the Bucks' back-to-back set while battling through an illness, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Cavaliers. With Kevin Porter (knee) also sidelined, the Bucks will turn to Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Taurean Prince to each take on elevated roles against Indiana.