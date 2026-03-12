Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng Injury: Won't return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Dieng has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an illness. He'll end the night with zero points (0-2 FG) in 14 minutes.

It was clear from the beginning of the game that Dieng wasn't feeling like himself, as he was shut down after failing to record a stat outside of two missed field-goal attempts. This doesn't appear to be a long-term concern for the 2022 first-round pick, who can be considered day-to-day leading up to Saturday's matchup with Atlanta.

Milwaukee Bucks
