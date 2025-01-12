Ousmane Dieng News: All-around outing in G League

Dieng totaled 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-92 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Dieng has made five straight appearances in the G League and scored 11, 18, 31, 11 and 18 points in those games, respectively. He also blocked two shots for a second straight game and tied his high-water mark with eight boards.