Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Another strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Dieng closed with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 victory over Memphis.

Dieng's shooting comes and goes, but he's making a strong impression on the coaching staff. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 39.8 percent shooting from the field.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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