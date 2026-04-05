Ousmane Dieng News: Another strong line in win
Dieng closed with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 victory over Memphis.
Dieng's shooting comes and goes, but he's making a strong impression on the coaching staff. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 39.8 percent shooting from the field.
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