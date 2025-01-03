Ousmane Dieng News: Assigned to G League on Friday
Dieng was assigned to the Thunder's G League affiliate Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng will rejoin the Oklahoma City Blue ahead of their matchup against the Valley Suns on Saturday. The 21-year-old has appeared in two G League outings thus far, during which he has averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 20.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now