Ousmane Dieng News: Assigned to G League on Friday

Dieng was assigned to the Thunder's G League affiliate Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng will rejoin the Oklahoma City Blue ahead of their matchup against the Valley Suns on Saturday. The 21-year-old has appeared in two G League outings thus far, during which he has averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 20.3 minutes per contest.