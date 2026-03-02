Ousmane Dieng News: Back with starters
Dieng is starting Monday's game against the Celtics.
Dieng will start Monday as the the Bucks have elected to shake up the first five with Giannis Antetokounmpo back on the floor. Dieng's last start dates back to Feb. 12 against the Thunder, when he finished with 11 points, six rebounds, one steal and four blocks in 36 minutes.
