Ousmane Dieng News: Back with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Dieng is starting Monday's game against the Celtics.

Dieng will start Monday as the the Bucks have elected to shake up the first five with Giannis Antetokounmpo back on the floor. Dieng's last start dates back to Feb. 12 against the Thunder, when he finished with 11 points, six rebounds, one steal and four blocks in 36 minutes.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
