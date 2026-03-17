Ousmane Dieng News: Cleared to suit up Tuesday

Dieng (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Dieng has missed the last two games because of an illness. Fortunately, he'll return on a night when the Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Myles Turner (calf). To make matters worse, Ryan Rollins (illness) remains questionable. Dieng has averaged 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.4 steals in seven starts this season. However, the 22-year-old could be more productive with Antetokounmpo, Turner and possibly Rollins sidelined.