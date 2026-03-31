Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Dieng won't start in Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Dieng started in Milwaukee's last six games. However, with Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) back in the lineup, the 22-year-old will head back to the bench. With that said, Dieng was still productive in his last appearance as a reserve, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers back on March 17.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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