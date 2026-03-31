Ousmane Dieng News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Dieng won't start in Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Dieng started in Milwaukee's last six games. However, with Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) back in the lineup, the 22-year-old will head back to the bench. With that said, Dieng was still productive in his last appearance as a reserve, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers back on March 17.