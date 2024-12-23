Ousmane Dieng News: Fails to score in three minutes
Dieng chipped in zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in three minutes during Monday's 123-105 victory over the Wizards.
Dieng took to the court for the first time in three weeks, having been sidelined due to a finger injury. Although the Thunder are undoubtedly glad to have him back in the lineup, it is unlikely he will see significant minutes given the depth in Oklahoma City.
