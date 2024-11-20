Ousmane Dieng News: Fails to score in win

Dieng supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and two steals over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Dieng didn't trouble the scorers, failing to score for the third straight game. Although he has cracked the rotation in every game this season, Dieng has scored double-digits only once. In 11.6 minutes per game, he is putting up 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.