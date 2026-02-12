Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:09pm

Dieng recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and three rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Magic.

Making his second appearance with the Bucks, Dieng made a strong impression on the coaching staff. Player development could be a focus for the Bucks after the All-Star break barring a sudden turnaround, making Dieng a player to monitor in deeper formats.

