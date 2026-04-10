Ousmane Dieng News: Hands out game-high 12 assists
Dieng ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 125-108 win over the Nets.
Dieng came away with his fifth double-double of the campaign Friday. After getting lost in the shuffle with the defending-champion Thunder earlier in the season, the fourth-year forward carved out a solid role following a trade to the Bucks in 2025-26. Over his last six contests, Dieng has averaged 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.
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