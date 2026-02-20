Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Dieng will come off the bench for Friday's game in New Orleans.

With Ryan Rollins back in action, Dieng will shift to the second unit, and it'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like in the reserve role. If Dieng isn't able to earn 20-plus minutes as a member of the second unit, it'll be tough for him to bring big stats to the boxscore.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ousmane Dieng See More
