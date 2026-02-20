Ousmane Dieng News: Headed to bench
Dieng will come off the bench for Friday's game in New Orleans.
With Ryan Rollins back in action, Dieng will shift to the second unit, and it'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like in the reserve role. If Dieng isn't able to earn 20-plus minutes as a member of the second unit, it'll be tough for him to bring big stats to the boxscore.
