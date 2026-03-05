Ousmane Dieng News: Making most of opportunity
Dieng totaled 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and four rebounds over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.
Dieng has started in the last two games for the Bucks, scoring in double digits both times while shooting a combined 11-for-24 from the field. Dieng was recently praised by head coach Doc Rivers, and while he might continue to see minutes in a starting role, his fantasy upside will be minimal since he doesn't bring much to the table. He's a decent streaming option if he remains in a starting role, but not much else.
