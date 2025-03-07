Ousmane Dieng News: Making spot start Friday

Dieng is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder are resting their entire regular first unit, so Dieng will get the chance to have an expanded role in this contest. This will be the second start of his career and first since his rookie season in 2022-23. He's averaging 3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 32 bench outings in the current campaign.