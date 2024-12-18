Ousmane Dieng News: Off injury report
Dieng (finger) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 20 and has spent the last three weeks recovering from a right ring finger fracture. However, he's been given the green light to suit up Thursday, though it could be in a limited capacity given the lengthy layoff.
