Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Dieng (finger) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 20 and has spent the last three weeks recovering from a right ring finger fracture. However, he's been given the green light to suit up Thursday, though it could be in a limited capacity given the lengthy layoff.

Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now