Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Plays 41 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Dieng supplied 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers.

Following his trade from the Thunder, Dieng immediately became more involved on the rebuilding Bucks. Across 30 games with his new team, Dieng played 26.8 minutes per contest with 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 42.3 percent shooting from the field. He could have a sizable role next season depending on what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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