Ousmane Dieng News: Posts 16 points in spot start

Dieng amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-89 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Thunder placed the entire first unit on the bench for Friday's game, giving Dieng a shot with the first unit. Dieng logged the second start of his three-year pro career and posted his second-highest scoring total of the season. The talented French import is a role player who has minimal fantasy value.