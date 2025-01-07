Ousmane Dieng News: Posts 31 points in G League win

Dieng contributed 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 130-125 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The 21-year-old is a member of the Thunder's 15-man roster, though he was sent to the G League after getting little playing time at the NBA level this season. Tuesday marked his fourth appearance as a member of the Blue, with whom he's averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 26.3 minutes per contest.