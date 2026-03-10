Ousmane Dieng News: Posts efficient double-double
Dieng contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.
Dieng made the most of his limited opportunities on the offensive end and bounced back from a sluggish two-point showing Sunday against Orlando. He also recorded his second double-double of the season by securing double-digit boards. Dieng should continue to see opportunities with the first unit as long as he keeps up this recent stretch of solid play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now