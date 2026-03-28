Ousmane Dieng News: Productive in Saturday's loss
Dieng logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-95 loss to the Spurs.
Making his fifth straight start, Dieng set a new career high in steals while scoring in double digits for the ninth time in his last 12 contests (11 starts). Over that latter stretch, the fourth-year forward is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.8 steals as he takes on a much bigger role in the Bucks' injury-depleted rotation.
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