Ousmane Dieng News: Recalled to NBA
Dieng posted 11 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 loss to the Valley Suns. After the game, the Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Dieng struggled in his second G League appearance of the season but will now return to the NBA. Dieng is averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes across 19 outings for the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now