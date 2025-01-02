Ousmane Dieng News: Recalled to NBA

Dieng posted 11 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 loss to the Valley Suns. After the game, the Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dieng struggled in his second G League appearance of the season but will now return to the NBA. Dieng is averaging 2.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes across 19 outings for the Thunder.