Ousmane Dieng News: Recalled to parent club Friday

The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng joined the Blue for practice and was recalled the same day. He'll be available for the Thunder's matchup against the Knicks on Friday. The 21-year-old has made only four appearances at the NBA level since fracturing his right ring finger in November, during which he has averaged 0.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.3 minutes per game.