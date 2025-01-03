Fantasy Basketball
Ousmane Dieng News: Recalled to parent club Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:12pm

The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng joined the Blue for practice and was recalled the same day. He'll be available for the Thunder's matchup against the Knicks on Friday. The 21-year-old has made only four appearances at the NBA level since fracturing his right ring finger in November, during which he has averaged 0.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.3 minutes per game.

