Ousmane Dieng News: Receives garbage-time run Friday

Dieng (calf) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist while playing the final 2:43 of Friday's 130-107 win over the Jazz.

Dieng was available after missing the Thunder's final five games before the All-Star break due to a right soleus strain, but the third-year forward didn't check into the game until the outcome was already decided. Despite being healthy again, Dieng doesn't look as though he'll be a member of the rotation in more competitive games.