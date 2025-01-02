Ousmane Dieng News: Rejoins parent club

The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dieng will be back with the Thunder for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers after suiting up for the Blue earlier in the day. He posted 11 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in the Blue's 125-120 loss to the Valley Suns.