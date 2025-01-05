Ousmane Dieng News: Returns to parent club Saturday
The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
Dieng joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes. The 21-year-old has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late, and in his last four outings, he has averaged only 4.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now