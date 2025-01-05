Ousmane Dieng News: Returns to parent club Saturday

The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.

Dieng joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes. The 21-year-old has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late, and in his last four outings, he has averaged only 4.3 minutes per contest.